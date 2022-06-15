Montcalm County Sheriff's Office responds to capsized boat in Derby Lake

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a capsized boat on Wednesday at Derby Lake.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they received a call about a small boat that had capsized. The caller also reported that it appeared that there was no one near the boat. Officials responded to the scene at around 7 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office dive team also arrived at the lake to retrieve the boat. The watercraft was registered in West Virginia.

The owner of the boat arrived at the scene while divers were preparing to enter the water. The owner reported that the boat had capsized the previous night. However, the owner did not report to any first responder agencies that the boat would remain in the lake overnight.

