Montcalm County man wins $220K playing 2 'Fantasy 5' tickets

LANSING, Mich. — A safe play made a Montcalm County man $220,000 richer playing Fantasy 5!

The Michigan Lottery says the anonymous winner matched the numbers drawn for the Double Play on Dec. 17.

Those numbers were 06-11-12-16-29.

We’re told the 67-year-old bought two tickets: one at the Sheridan EZ Mart on Main Street and another at the Stanton Mobil gas station on Main Street.

“I have been playing Fantasy 5 for a long time and I always play the same sets of numbers,” the winner says. “I was at the gas station, and I couldn’t remember if I’d purchased a ticket for the Fantasy 5 drawing that night, so I decided to purchase one to be safe.”

He says he knew he won when he checked the Michigan Lottery’s website but thought he had won $55,000 on each ticket. In actuality, both tickets were valued at $110,000!

“When I called the Lottery and they confirmed both tickets were $110,000 winners, a feeling of relief came over me,” the winner says.

He plans to share his earnings with family and pay for renovation projects, according to the Michigan Lottery.

