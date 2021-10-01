Montcalm County man wins $100k from Michigan Lottery's 'Underwater Treasures' game

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — An email offer for a new game led a Montcalm County man to win $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Underwater Treasures game.

“I woke up one morning and saw an email offer for the new Underwater Treasures game, so I decided to try it out,” said the 52-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “On my third try, a message came up saying I won $100,000. I couldn’t believe it. I kept rubbing my eyes thinking I wasn’t seeing it right or that I was still asleep.”

The player told Michigan Lottery officials he plans to use his winnings to pay bills, then save the rest.

“It feels like such a relief to win,” the player said. “It will be a nice financial cushion for me.”