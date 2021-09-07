Montcalm County man arrested, charged in attempted stabbing incident

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 36-year-old Pierson man has been arrested and charged in connection to a felonious assault incident that took place in Reynolds Township early Sunday morning, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Jason Keith Parker began arguing with a 31-year-old Howard City man while inside a business on West Edgar Road shortly after midnight. Authorities say the pair exited the business after being asked to leave.

Parker then attacked the other man as they left and tried to stab him, deputies explain. The manager of the business reportedly made attempts to intervene and sustained a knife wound in the attack.

Parker took off and was later arrested before begin charged with two counts of assault, the sheriff’s office tells us.

We’re told Parker is out on a $15,000 bond and that the victims in the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

