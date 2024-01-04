Montcalm County Emergency Services offering 4 AEDs to local companies

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A handful of spare automated external defibrillators (AED) are available to organizations who need them.

Montcalm County Emergency Services (MCES) took to Facebook Thursday morning saying a local company swapped out their AEDs for new ones and gave them the old AEDs.

MCES says they don't need them and they want to give them to organizations that do.

We’re told four Lifepak 500 AEDs are up for grabs. One of them is equipped with a new battery and patches marked with an expiration date of March 2025. The other three have older batteries with expiration dates of February or March 2024.

Organizations wishing to claim one of the AEDs are instructed to submit emails to esmith@montcalm.us. Be sure to research the costs of having an AED to determine if they are right for your company.

MCES says a lottery will be held if more than four organizations express interest.

Requests are due by Monday, Jan. 8.

