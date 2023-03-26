Montcalm Co. Fire Academy graduates eager to serve their communities

SHERIDAN, Mich. — About two dozen new firefighters are getting ready to serve their communities after graduating from the Montcalm County Fire Association Fire Academy Saturday.

FOX 17 talked with one of the graduates who says he’s following in his father’s footsteps.

Dawson Wheeler knew he what he wanted to do ever since he first stepped onto one of his dad’s firetrucks—so as a teenager, he enrolled in the Junior Firefighter Program.

“I’d be there with him running around, checking out the trucks and putting helmets on and all,” Dawson Wheeler, who graduated Saturday, recalled.

His passion for firefighting really clicked last October when Dawson started taking classes and getting out into the community.

“Basically, just a big adrenaline rush. It doesn’t matter what it is, from a downed line to fully involved house fire,” Dawson added.

Now, he’ll be serving the Home Township Fire Department, just like his dad did for nearly three decades.

“It’s been thrilling for me to watch him. I’m proud of him, I’m glad that he’s made it this far,” Kevin Wheeler, Dawson’s father, said.

About 75 percent of firefighters in Michigan are volunteer firefighters, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council.

“Volunteers are really the backbone of most every community,” Michael McLeieer, president of E.S.C.A.P.E., explained.

NVFC data shows that calls to fire departments have tripled over the last three decades.

“It’s important for everyone to understand there’s a role for anybody in any community, and if you’re not comfortable responding to the emergency, there’s a lot of non-emergent responsibilities within the fire service,” McLeieer added. “That could be public education. It could be going out and installing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes where they’re needed.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, contact your local fire department or visit this website to find an opportunity near you.

