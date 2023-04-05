Man killed in Montcalm County farming accident

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a farming accident in Montcalm County.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to West Stanton Road in Maple Valley Township around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a man trapped under a tractor.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 62-year-old man from Trufant lying on the ground between the rear tire of a small tractor and a finish mower mounted on the back.

The sheriff’s office says the man was already dead when they arrived.

According to deputies, an acquaintance called 911 after finding the man on the ground with the tractor running, still in gear, and the rear wheels rotating.

The sheriff’s office says it was apparent that the tractor had moved forward, coming to a rest against a barn wall.

It’s not clear how the man ended up between the tractor wheel and the mower, but foul play is not suspected.

The victim’s name has not been released.

