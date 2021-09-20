Man dies after crashing car into tree in Montcalm Township

MONTCALM TWP., Mich. — 1 man is dead after a crashing a car into a tree over the weekend, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP Troopers are investigating the fatal crash, which happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, on Holland Lake Road near M-91 in Montcalm Township.

Troopers saw a vehicle driving the wrong way on the highway at a high rate of speed.

Before the troopers could pull the driver over, he lost control of the car before rolling it and ultimately struck a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from the Greenville area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department, Montcalm Township Fire, and Montcalm County EMS.

