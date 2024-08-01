Man arrested in Greenville amid human trafficking investigation

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A man is custody amid an investigation into human trafficking in West Michigan.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says 22-year-old Luke Elijah Hoekstra was arrested Wednesday night in Greenville.

Limited information is available at this time, but deputies say Hoekstra was arraigned on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

We’re told this is the operation’s 30th arrest in 3 years.

MCSO credits the Greenville Department of Public Safety and deputies from Mecosta, Newaygo and Osceola counties for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube