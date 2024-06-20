Loose debris from US-131 overpass prompts repairs, lane closure on Montcalm County road

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Tri County Area Schools released a notice to families Wednesday after loose debris fell from a nearby overpass.

The overpass is located over Kendaville Road on southbound US-131.

School officials say Kendaville Road will be reduced to a single lane Thursday from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. while the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) makes repairs.

Anyone planning to stop by the school during that time is advised to plan ahead for possible delays. The school district recommends using the entrance off Amy School Road instead.

