LIVE AT 5:30: Open house on proposed Montcalm County wind turbines

Posted at 3:47 PM, Jul 06, 2021
STANTON, Mich. — An open house regarding the proposed construction of 75 wind turbines in Montcalm County is scheduled to take place this evening.

Organizers tell us the wind turbines present an economic opportunity that will address the state’s increasing demand for electricity and clean energy.

Wind turbines will reportedly be built up to a half mile away from active farm land.

Participating landowners are expected to receive yearly lease payments.

The meeting will be held at Douglas Township Hall on McBride Road in Stanton starting at 5:30.

