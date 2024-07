CATO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, a woman died Thursday morning after colliding with a semi.

Their report says the 86-year-old was driving north on Youngman Rd and didn't stop for cross traffic, being t-boned by an eastbound semi— fully loaded with fertilizer— as she crossed Howardc City-Edmore Rd.

The 35-year-old driver of the semi was not hurt.

The woman died at the scene.