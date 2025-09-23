Lakeview is the new permanent home of the USA Ice Fishing National Championship.

LAKEVIEW, Mich — The eyes of the ice fishing world will once again be on Lakeview with the USA Ice Fishing announcing a new partnership with the villiage to serve as the permanent home of the USA Ice Fishing National Championship starting in 2026.

A decision was made after the success in 2024, when Lakeview was the U.S. representative in the World Ice Fishing Championship. We were there as athletes, and visitors from all over the globe came to the village, with a great amount of support from the community.

“Lakeview welcomed us with open arms during the World Championship, and we knew right away that this was a special place,” said Joe Martinez, President of USA Ice Fishing. “We are thrilled to bring our National Championship here every year and to grow alongside this community.”

2026 USA Ice Fishing National Championship



When: February 19-22, 2026

Where: Lake Tamarack, Lakeview, Michigan

Saturday: Kids' ice fishing seminar, mini youth competition, and official banquet

Sunday: Final competition heat and award ceremony

“Our goal is not only to host an elite fishing event, but also to become part of the Lakeview community,” said Vice President Thane Melton. “From youth education to family activities, this championship will be about more than competition – it will be a celebration of ice fishing for everyone.”

How Lakeview became the home of an ice fishing championship

2025 World Ice Fishing Championship in Michigan

For more information, visit www.usangling.org

