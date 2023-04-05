Howard City man dies after crashing truck into tree

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Howard City man is dead after crashing his pickup truck into a tree.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded to a report of a crashed 1997 Ford Ranger pickup in a ditch along County Farm Road near Huck Drive in Sidney Township just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheridan firefighters were the first to arrive and found the driver still inside the truck. The sheriff’s office says they attempted life-saving measures on the 32-year-old Howard City man, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Montcalm County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators determined the truck was heading westbound on County Farm Road when it gradually left the road and traveled about 200 yards before crashing into a tree.

Deputies say the driver was the only person inside the truck and he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

