Hit-and-run suspect & vehicle sought after Montcalm County man hit

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a suspect and vehicle after a man was struck and left lying in the roadway Thursday night.

At 11:40 p.m. Thursday, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person walking in the roadway on Stanton Road near Maple Hill Road in Pierson Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered a man lying near the roadway who had been hit by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

The investigation revealed that the victim was a 31-year-old man from Pierson. He was transported by Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with significant, but not life-threatening injuries.

The man is believed to have been walking in the westbound land while wearing dark clothing. The area where the crash occurred is unlit. Vehicle parts were found at the scene.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Montcalm County EMS, Montcalm County Central Dispatch and the Sand Lake Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steve Snyder by calling (989) 831-7516 or the sheriff’s office tipline at (989) 831-7593.

