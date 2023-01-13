Greenville woman killed in Montcalm County crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Greenville woman was killed in a crash in Montcalm County Friday morning.

Michigan State Police say troopers responded to a crash on Wise Road in Montcalm Township just before 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

According to troopers, a 54-year-old woman from Greenville was turning onto Wise Road from Youngman Road when her car was hit by a pickup truck.

The woman suffered fatal injuries. State police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck, an 18-year-old from Greenville, suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

