Greenville woman killed in Montcalm County crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Greenville woman was killed in a crash in Montcalm County Friday morning.
Michigan State Police say troopers responded to a crash on Wise Road in Montcalm Township just before 7:15 a.m. on Friday.
According to troopers, a 54-year-old woman from Greenville was turning onto Wise Road from Youngman Road when her car was hit by a pickup truck.
The woman suffered fatal injuries. State police have not yet released the name of the victim.
Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck, an 18-year-old from Greenville, suffered minor injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.