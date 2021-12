MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Greenville woman is dead following a crash in Montcalm County Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. north of Sidney Road on M-91 in Montcalm Township.

We’re told the 33-year-old woman had been driving south on M-91 in a 2015 Chevy pickup when she traveled across the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound semi.

The 44-year-old semi driver was unharmed, MSP tells us.

The crash remains under investigation.

