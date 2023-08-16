Greenville woman dies after motorcycle blows tire, crashes in Douglass Township

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Greenville woman has died following a Douglass Township motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the crash happened after 4:30 p.m. on Stanton Road near Nevins Road.

We’re told the motorcycle’s rear tire blew out, causing the driver – a 54-year-old Greenville man – to lose control. Both he and his 47-year-old female passenger were thrown off the motorcycle. They were not wearing helmets at the time.

Deputies say both riders were taken to a Grand Rapids hospital where the woman later died. The man is still listed in serious condition.

MCSO credits dispatchers, the Stanton Fire Department and Montcalm County Emergency Services for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube