Greenville Public Schools: ‘Active shooting incident’ near middle school, 1 arrested

GREENVILLE, Mich. — The superintendent of Greenville Public Schools sent a notice to families in the district Wednesday to inform them about an active shooting incident.

Superintendent Wayne Roedel said in the email that the shooting happened near the middle school on Hillcrest; however, he made it clear that this incident did not involve the school.

FOX 17

The Greenville Department of Public Safety says one suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after the “situation” on Hillcrest; however, officers have not released any further information.

According to Roedel, police learned of possible shots fired around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He says officers responded and secured the area quickly. They reportedly found that a vehicle was hit with at least one bullet.

Superintendent Roedel was unaware of any injuries at the time he sent out the notice Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, he assured Greenville Public Schools families that police are investigating and working to make sure the area is safe and secure.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to gather more information.

