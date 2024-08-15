Watch Now
Greenville man with early dementia missing, may be riding blue scooter

GREENVILLE, Mich. — City officials request help in locating a missing man out of Greenville.

The city of Greenville says 77-year-old Robert Naylor, an assisted living facility resident, is experiencing early stages of dementia and was last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday.

We’re told he wore a black-and-gray flannel shirt with zipper, shorts of unknown color and a pair of black Crocs. He is 5’11” tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds.

The city says Robert is driving a blue electric scooter and cannot walk unless he has help. He likes nature and may be near walking trails or lakes. His phone was left at home.

Those with knowledge of Robert’s whereabouts are urged to connect with dispatchers at 989-831-5253.

