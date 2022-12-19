Greenville man hospitalized after coming into contact with downed power lines

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A man is in the hospital after coming into contact with downed power lines at the site of a crash in Montcalm County.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on Greenville Road north of Peck Road in Montcalm Township around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a driver lost control on the road and hit a utility pole.

Deputies say the pole was broken in two, causing power lines to hang low across the roadway. The road was shut down for safety concerns.

Deputies say a nearby resident walked to the scene of the crash and spoke with the driver of the vehicle before moving closer to the crash.

The driver tried to warn the resident, but deputies say the driver doesn’t believe the resident heard the warning. The resident came into contact with the downed lines when walking onto Greenville Road.

A deputy saw a flash of light and the man fall to the ground. After determining that the man was no longer in contact with the downed lines, the deputy dragged him away from danger and began CPR.

The sheriff’s office says the 72-year-old Greenville man was taken to the hospital where he remains in their care.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube