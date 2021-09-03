Greenville man arrested, charged for Fairplains Township theft and assault

FAIRPLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged following an assault-and-theft incident in Fairplains Township Thursday morning.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Evaristo Hernandez was picked up by an acquaintance and traveled to Greenville when he requested the victim, a 25-year-old Belding man, to stop near Holland Road and Dick Road.

Once there, Hernandez pulled out a firearm and struck the driver and pressed him to turn over his keys, authorities say.

We’re told Hernandez then drove away and left the victim behind.

Deputies say they located the vehicle and the suspect at a Montcalm Township home after the victim called dispatchers.

Hernandez was then brought into custody, the sheriff’s office tells us.

The suspect is currently lodged at the Montcalm County Jail with a $150,000 bond and has been charged with assault, carjacking, and vehicular theft, according to authorities.

