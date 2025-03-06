Greenville man arrested, charged for drive-by shooting in Montcalm Township

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Greenville man is in custody for allegedly shooting at cars and a home in Montcalm Township late last month.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says they responded to reports of a drive-by shooting Feb. 28 on Jenison Road at about 2 a.m. While they had learned of the suspect’s identity, they were unable to find him.

We’re told investigation led authorities to carry out a warrant at the suspect’s home Wednesday evening. The suspect was not present but deputies recovered evidence they say may be tied to the Johnson Road shooting.

MCSO tells us an off-duty deputy was nearby when the suspect’s home was on fire Thursday morning. It took several fire departments to put it out. Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating the fire as a possible arson.

Deputies say they and MSP conducted a thorough search and found the suspect’s vehicle at a Fairplain Township home. A high-risk entry was made, and the suspect left the home. He was arrested without further incident.

MCSO has identified the suspect as Dalton D. O’Green, 30. He was arraigned on charges of firing a weapon at a building, malicious destruction of property exceeding $1,000, felony firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on a $500,000 bond.

No injuries were reported. The shooting remains under investigation.

MCSO credits MSP, dispatchers, the Ionia County Critical Incident Team, Montcalm County EMS, the Newaygo County Emergency Response Team, and fire departments from Montcalm Township, Lakeview, Stanton and Spencer Township for their assistance.

