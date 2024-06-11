Greenville Board of Education hears 2 bid proposals for future of Black Field

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Overgrowth crowds the bleachers of Black Field, showing a former football stadium that's slowly slipped into disrepair.

On Monday, the Board of Education for Greenville Public Schools heard two bid proposals for the historic field, looking to turn ownership over to a party who can find it a new operating future.

In presentations, both the Flat River Community Library and Bart Brown, a local man, pitched their plans.

For a bid amount of $1, the library — located across the street from the field — proposed to "lightly update" the property, turning the field itself into an amphitheater. The venue would be used for library events not able to be accommodated by its other rooms and could also be reserved for other events.

Nearby, the field's overgrown, gravelly lot could be turned into green space, with the Flat River detailing an "open-ended" vision dependent upon "a significant amount of engagement with our patron base," in its bid packet.

The bid proposal would not increase local property taxes, as Flat River said initial operational costs would "fold seamlessly" into its budget and that its general fund could pay for a "significant amount" of refurbishment, though fundraising may be necessary.

In the packet, the library also said, "It is our intent to pay homage to the deep and storied history of Black Field."

Conversely, Bart Brown, representing local group We Are Greenville, said the proposal would "set up a tragedy."

"The destruction of Black Athletic Field, which remains structurally sound, the nullification of the labors or thousands of community members over a century, and the sacrifice of a living legacy to ambition that must be restrained for the good of all, makes no good sense," Brown said to the board.

Brown proposed converting the field itself into a soccer field and adding a second pitch on the nearby lot.

In addition, he said We Are Greenville planned to restore the field's walls and walkways, bring structures up to code, remove the football goalposts and power up the old scoreboard.

While Greenville Public Schools told FOX 17 that Brown's bid amount was "unclear," his bid proposal said, "We will not be taking taxpayer money by stealth for actions that would never be passed in an election," referring to the library.

In a statement provided to FOX 17, Greenville Board of Education President Kire Wierda said in part, "Black Field has a long and vibrant history of serving the students and community of Greenville and currently the Greenville Board of Education is seeking an organization with the vision and means to repurpose the property."

"The board and school administration has decided that the property is no longer needed but want to ensure that it continues to serve the community in a meaningful and intentional way for the continued benefit of our school community and the overall community for many more years to come."

On July 8, the board will vote on the the future of the field.

