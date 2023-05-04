Ford preps for massive battery plant construction in Calhoun Co.

MARSHALL, Mich. — New neighbors are about to move into Calhoun County as Ford introduced themselves to the community Wednesday night.

The motor company hosted a webinar to discuss the new massive battery manufacturing project in Marshall.

Ford is ready to start construction this summer. The company says it plan to hire 2,500 American workers.

"The facility will be a wholly-owned Ford subsidiary that will produce lithium iron phosphate batteries, or LFP, as they're commonly known," Ford Global Brand Director Dan Brady said.

Brady was among seven Ford representatives who discussed the $3.5 billion project.

"We look forward to learning more about what's important to the community and becoming a part of the fabric of the region," Ford Government Affairs Stephanie Fries said.

They also took time to answer community members' questions during the meeting.

A big question during the meeting surrounded water for the plant. Ford says water from the plant is coming from local systems. They added that wastewater is going to the Marshall water treatment plant.

"One of the questions that came in, 'where will the site water runoff go? And will it be treated to protect the river?'" Brady explained.

"Stormwater, its water from rain events and snowmelt, and that will be directed to a detention basin on site. So a detention basin is designed to collect and store water, and then it releases that through infiltration," Ford Environmental Compliance Danielle Fenbert replied.

Environmental concerns like that have been cited by people opposed to the project, some of whom were out protesting earlier this week.

"It could be an absolutely beautiful area for people and their kids to come and enjoy instead of battery plant with lithium dust and pollution to the river. I mean, it's a no-brainer," one protester told FOX 17 outside Marshall City Hall Monday.

But not everyone has been against the move.

"Either way, I think Marshall will maintain it's beauty, its friendliness and I think it will all be fine in the end," one man added.

On Monday, the Marshall City Commission did give its approval to rezone the land for this project, which makes way for Ford to start building this summer.

"As we embark on this journey together. Please know it is our commitment that Ford will be a good partner and work hard to enrich to give back to the community," Fries added.

Ford's BlueOval Battery park in Marshall is set to bring 2.500 jobs.

"The requirements for these jobs, you know, may involve some professional and technical certifications, or accreditations, you know, we're still working through that," Ford MFG Workforce Development Lead Strategist Mike Nemeth said.

The company plans to start production by 2026.

"LFPs are exceptionally durable and tolerate more frequent and faster DC fast charging. And they actually perform best when being charged from zero to 100% regularly," Ford EV Sites Director Ermal Faulkner said.

As for the batteries made at the facility, they're going to Ford's vehicle line. They say that it's going to supply passenger vehicles and trucks.

