FISH ON! Lakeview hosting National Ice Fishing Championship

LAKEVIEW, Mich — In 2025, Lakeview, Michigan, was the center of the ice fishing world as anglers from across the globe slid onto Tamarack Lake for the World Ice Fishing Championships.

We were there, along with hundreds of spectators, and you can watch some of our previous coverage from the historic event below.

Lakeview Ice Fishing USA Tourney

That success hosting the World Championships must have left a real impression, because Lakeview is now, once again, opening the doors to ice anglers.

“We had one moment to shine," Lakeview Council member Lane Leppink told me. "I guess that was the cool thing about it. The community had a moment to do it, and we did it.”

Starting February 26 and going until March 1st the village is hosting the National Ice Fishing Championship. With the top five anglers in the competition earning themselves a spot on Team USA for the next World competition.

“I think it's fantastic. It's awesome having it here locally,” Stephan Sissell with Team USA told me. And as a Michigander, he loves the idea of this tournament being in his backyard.

“About five of the guys from Michigan are on the team. So having it here is it's really nice and special, being close to home and good fishing, that's gonna be fun.”

He’s not alone in his thinking.

In addition to the tournament, the four-day event will feature a parade, kid's ice fishing clinic, a banquet, and some extra foot traffic for downtown businesses like Melissa Charron’s Boujee on Main.

“It's kind of exciting, because there's no one else around us that has this in their little town," Melissa said. "So it's kind of special.”

A kind of special that you have to see for yourself.

“If you have a moment to come off of M-46 and take the little business route through Lakeview, you'll see with what the world got to see that weekend,” Leppink added.

