Family, neighbors anxious for answers in Montcalm Co. double homicide

SHERIDAN, Mich. — It's been nearly a month since Jessie and Virginia Seward were found dead in their home. Discovered by family on June 26, investigators believe they were killed two days prior on the 24th.

Michigan State Police have yet to identify a suspect, leaving neighbors and family members vigilant and searching for answers.

Neighbors near their Beaver Drive home are anxious for updates, wondering if the couple was targeted by someone they knew.

A man who asked not to be identified can see the couple’s home from his bathroom window.

"The uncertainty makes you a little bit uneasy," he said.

“I would like to have a little information.”

He told FOX 17 Friday afternoon that detectives had stopped by his home several times, asking if he had seen anything suspicious.

Detectives have been combing the area around the couple’s home for potential evidence, walking tracking dogs around and searching a nearby pond.

“We sadly have no updates either,” Virginia’s daughter Lisa Courter-Schodowski told FOX 17 in a statement.

The family has been hanging posters around the neighborhood and throughout Sheridan,

As Courter-Schodowski describes their efforts, "basically begging for help."

A granddaughter also posted a recent update on social media, saying, "If you knew them, you knew this was the last thing they deserved. If you didn't know them, you missed out."

Her post continued, “However, we know somebody out there knows something.”

Investigators believe both Jessie and Virginia were shot and killed inside their home on June 24th, two days before they were found.

State Police have not released any information on the case since the day the couple was discovered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Michigan State Police at (989) 352-8444 or submit information anonymously through Silent Observer.

Detectives urge anyone with potential info, no matter how insignificant they believe it might be, to reach out.

