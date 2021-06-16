Fairplain Township crash leaves Greenville man in critical condition

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are investigating a crash involving one vehicle that left a 29-year-old Greenville man in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the crash happened early this morning near Grow Road on M-57 in Fairplain Township.

MSP explains that the driver’s 2003 Chevrolet pickup ran off of the road and hit a berm, which sent the vehicle airborne before rolling over multiple times.

The driver was ejected during the crash and was subsequently airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, authorities tell us.

MSP adds he was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred and that alcohol and speed are likely factors in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube