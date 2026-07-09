E-bicycle rider killed in Montcalm County crash

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says a crash in Home Township killed a man riding an Electric bicycle Wednesday. Authorities were called to the scene around 1:23 P.M. near M-46 on North Neff Road.

Officials say the E-bicycle rider, a 67-year-old man from Edmore, exited a private driveway southbound and failed to yield to a northbound SUV. The SUV was driven by a 66-year-old Blanchard woman.

The E-bicycle rider was taken to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead. MCSO says he was not wearing a helmet. The SUV driver was not injured.

North Neff Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

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