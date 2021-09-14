Driver thrown from vehicle during rollover crash in Montcalm County

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 33-year-old Lakeview man was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Montcalm County that deputies believe was caused by speed and weather.

It happened about 7:20 p.m. Monday, when deputies were dispatched to northbound US-131 near W. Edgar Road in Reynolds Township, according to a news release Tuesday.

Their investigation showed the involved vehicle had been northbound on US-131 when it lost control and exited the road, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times and throwing the driver out.

The driver’s head, arms and legs were injured.

He was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids by Mecosta County Emergency Medical Services.

Deputies think lack of seat belt use caused the driver to be thrown from his car.

The investigation continues.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Montcalm County EMS, the Howard City Fire Department and Michigan State Police.