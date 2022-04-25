Watch
Driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into Montcalm County home

Posted at 1:10 PM, Apr 25, 2022
CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say no one was hurt when a pickup truck crashed into a home in Montcalm County over the weekend.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of West Lake Street in Crystal Township for a report of a pickup truck crashing into a home around 12:20 a.m. on April 23.

Deputies say a 23-year-old woman failed to navigate a curve at North Shore Drive and West Lake Street. The truck left the roadway and hit the southwest corner of a nearby home.

Deputies say the driver was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people were inside the home when the crash happened.

No one was injured.

