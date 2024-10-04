Dispensary break-in suspects caught on tape

CRYSTAL, Mich. — Troopers from the Michigan State Police post in Lakeview are looking for 3 people who broke into Lucky Bud's Dispensary Wednesday morning. Do you recognize them?

Suspect 1 is wearing a white or light gray Moneyball Sportswear hoodie and a black ski mask and gloves, carrying a black bag with blue trim.

Suspect 2 wore a black Carhartt hoodie and white gloves, used something white to cover their mouth, and can be seen in screenshots from the security cameras carrying a yellow pry bar.

Suspect 3 wore a black jacket with white or cream trim on the arms with a cream or tan hoodie underneath and black gloves.

Police recovered the Kia Soul believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle.

If you have any information that could help investigators close this case, reach out to Montcalm Central Dispatch at (989) 831-3500, Silent Observer, or the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.