Deputies: Scammers visit homes as part of Montcalm County banking scam

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning Montcalm County residents of a scam making the rounds that involves scammers arriving at victims’ homes.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the scammer calls victims while claiming to be a banking representative. Victims are told fraud was detected on their accounts, instructing them to open a new account on a website to help them catch the so-called suspect.

Victims are then reportedly told to stick their credit cards in envelopes and insert them into their mailboxes with the flags raised so their chips may be scanned.

MCSO says the cards are then stolen and used shortly after. The website logins also lead to money being drained from their bank accounts.

“The fact the suspects went to the home of the victims is of extreme concern,” the department writes. “The investigation is in its early stages, so no additional information is available at this time.”

Deputies wish to remind the public not to give away personal information or follow instructions when they didn’t begin the phone call. They urge everyone to warn older family members so they don’t become victims of scams like this one.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube