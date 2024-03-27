Deputies: Greenville man arrested for imprisoning girlfriend in Eureka Twp.

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Greenville man was arrested for allegedly imprisoning his girlfriend in Eureka Township.

The woman’s family reported she had been in contact with them explaining her boyfriend wouldn’t permit her to leave, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

We’re told deputies arrived to the 10000 block of West Harlow Road in Eureka Township Monday afternoon. Concerned for the woman’s safety, they forced their way into the home after its occupants refused to answer.

The woman reportedly told deputies she asked her boyfriend for permission to leave. Deputies say she was denied these requests for more than a week and was barred when she attempted to leave.

MCSO says the woman’s phone was damaged, leaving a gaming console as her only means of communication.

The boyfriend, 22-year-old Christian P. Clevenger, was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment, according to the sheriff’s office. He is held on a $250,000 bond.

We’re told the woman was unharmed.

