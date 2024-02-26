Deputies: Grandville woman dead after stabbing boyfriend in Reynolds Township

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grandville woman is dead after reportedly stabbing her boyfriend in Reynolds Township overnight into Saturday morning.

The 43-year-old visited a property on West Cutler Road belonging to her boyfriend, a 40-year-old Jenison man, that night when the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the two began to argue.

The woman reportedly tried to assault the man, at one point retrieving a knife from the kitchen.

Deputies say the man tried to stop her but was stabbed in the arm. The woman allegedly refused to drive him to the hospital and tried to treat his injuries. The man sought help from neighbors when the woman went back to the kitchen. He was treated with a tourniquet and taken to a Grand Rapids hospital.

We’re told authorities were unable to find the woman despite a K9 search. Several assault charges were drafted in connection to the incident.

MCSO says the suspect was convicted for similar crimes in the past.

Investigators learned the woman returned to her own home Monday with her probation officer, according to the sheriff’s office. She was later found dead, suspected of taking her own life.

MCSO credits dispatchers, EMS, MSP and the Grandville Police Department.

** If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free confidential help 24/7. **

