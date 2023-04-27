Crews battle fire at Greenville business

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A fire broke out at a Montcalm County recycling center Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. about a fire at Greenville Steel Sales, according to Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

Dispatch tells FOX 17 that the fire was under control before 4 p.m.; however, crews are still on scene working to put out hot spots.

At least seven departments responded to the fire.

Right now, it's not clear if there are any reported injuries.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to bring you more information.

