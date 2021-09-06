Cedar Springs man in critical condition after crashing into tree in Montcalm Co.

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cedar Springs man is in critical condition after his truck crashed into a tree in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened Saturday just after 6:30 p.m. on Amble Road in Maple Valley Township.

Troopers say the 33-year-old man was traveling north on Amble Road when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a tree.

Troopers say the man was trapped inside the truck and had to be rescued by fire crews.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

According to Michigan State Police, alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

