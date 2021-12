FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One boy, 11, is dead after being struck by a car in Ferris.

The boy rode his bike around a vehicle parked in front of his home on E. McBride’s Road near N. Douglas Road at 12:47 p.m. before being fatally struck by a 34-year-old female driver traveling eastbound from Carson City according to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post.

Authorities report the boy was declared dead on the scene.