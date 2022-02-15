MSP looking for missing woman after finding vehicle abandoned on M-82

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police need help finding a woman whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police Lakeview post are searching for 26-year-old Brittany Barrington.

MSP say her car was found on the side of the road on M-82 west on US-131 in Reynolds Township but Barrington was not with the vehicle.

Troopers also say Barrington’s personal items were left inside the vehicle.

Barrington is described as being 5’10” tall with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information that could help police find Barrington, call the MSP Lakeview Post at (989) 352-844 or 911.

