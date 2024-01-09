Arizona man receives life-threatening injuries from US-131 rollover crash in Reynolds Twp.

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Arizona man sustained life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash in Reynolds Township Monday evening.

The crash happened before 6 p.m. on US-131 near M-82, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

We’re told a 2004 Dodge Ram traveled north along US-131 when it veered off the right side of the road.

The pickup truck hit a berm and rolled over multiple times before stopping on the passenger’s side, deputies explain.

Authorities say the 55-year-old man had to be removed from the truck. He was taken to Butterworth Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver did not have a seat belt on, according to MCSO. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Deputies credit dispatchers, Michigan State Police, the Howard City Fire Department and Montcalm County Emergency Services for their assistance.

