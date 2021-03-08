91-year-old man injured after 2 crashes in Montcalm County

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was injured Sunday afternoon during two back-to-back crashes in Montcalm County, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Troopers from the Lakeview Post responded about 4:15 p.m. to the scene at Frugthaven Farm at 11466 W. Carson City Road in Eureka Township.

A preliminary police investigation showed that a 2004 Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on M-57 near Satterlee Road when it hit another vehicle in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle then left the scene of the first crash and continued westbound on M-57 before leaving the roadway and driving into the parking lot of the farm, then subsequently driving into the farm’s building.

The driver, a 91-year-old Greenville man, was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.

Alcohol and drug use weren’t immediately known.

Michigan State Police continues to investigate the crash.