Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMontcalm

Actions

70-year-old Pierson woman dies, pregnant woman hospitalized after Pine Township crash

MSP 09132020
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File photo
MSP 09132020
Posted at 9:38 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 21:38:06-04

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 70-year-old Pierson woman is dead following a crash in Montcalm County Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says it happened on M-91 and Stanton Road in Pine Township shortly after 12 p.m.

We’re told the 70-year-old was driving eastbound on Stanton Road when she traveled past the stop sign, hitting a vehicle traveling south. MSP says she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in the other vehicle, a pregnant 34-year-old Greenville woman, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, troopers say.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News