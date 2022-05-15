70-year-old Pierson woman dies, pregnant woman hospitalized after Pine Township crash

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 70-year-old Pierson woman is dead following a crash in Montcalm County Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says it happened on M-91 and Stanton Road in Pine Township shortly after 12 p.m.

We’re told the 70-year-old was driving eastbound on Stanton Road when she traveled past the stop sign, hitting a vehicle traveling south. MSP says she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in the other vehicle, a pregnant 34-year-old Greenville woman, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, troopers say.

The crash is currently under investigation.

