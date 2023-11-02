19-year-old man dead after hitting tree in Pierson Township

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Blanchard man has died following a crash in Pierson Township Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened before 1:30 p.m.at Reed and Kendaville roads, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

We’re told a 1998 Ford Mustang headed eastbound on Kendaville Road when the man lost control, left the road and hit a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the crash scene, deputies say. He did not have a seat belt on.

MCSO says speed factored into the crash, which is currently under investigation.

Dispatchers, Michigan State Police, Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services and the Howard City Fire Department are credited for their assistance.

