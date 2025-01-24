1 hurt in Montcalm County school bus crash

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 83-year-old man is hurt after a Montcalm County crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.

State troopers responded to the crash at around 4 p.m. near Deja and Yankee roads in Home Township, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the 83-year-old Blanchard resident was driving a northbound pickup truck when he rear-ended a Montabella Public Schools bus at the intersection.

MSP says the bus was stopped and had its lights on. A student was on board but neither he nor the driver were hurt.

The pickup driver sustained minor injuries, troopers say.

MSP reminds the public to pay attention and keep an eye out for stopped vehicles while on the road.

