1 dead after getting pinned under tractor during crash in Montcalm County

FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 50-year-old man from Crystal is dead after getting pinned under a tractor during a crash in Montcalm County.

Deputies from the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office responded about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to the crash on Kimball Road near Blackmer Road in Ferris Township, according to a news release Wednesday.

Their investigation found that a tractor was traveling westbound on Kimball Road when it got too close to the edge of the road, causing it to slide down an embankment.

The tractor rolled over, pinning the driver underneath, deputies said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say there weren’t any other known factors contributing to the crash.