1 dead, 3 hurt after head-on crash in Fairplain Township

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A head-on crash in Fairplain Township left a Greenville woman dead Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near Sheridan Road and Boyer Street, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

We’re told a 25-year-old West Bloomfield man in a northbound Audi tried to pass another vehicle when he crashed with a southbound Chrysler.

Deputies say the Audi’s passenger, a 19-year-old woman, died at the crash scene. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were hospitalized in non-life-threatening condition, according to MCSO. The passenger in the Chrysler vehicle, a 15-year-old Alma boy, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The impact caused the Chrysler’s engine to be thrown from the vehicle, investigators add.

It’s not yet known if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

MCSO credits dispatchers, EMS, the Montcalm County Road Commission and the Sheridan Fire Department for their assistance.

