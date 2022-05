LANSING, Mich. — Moms can visit Potter Park Zoo for free this Mother’s Day!

This zoo says its Mother’s Day Celebration takes place Sunday, May 8 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., offering free admission to mothers during that time.

“We can’t wait to see you here at the zoo!” a representative with the zoo writes.

