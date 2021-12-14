Watch
MMMP to print pictures on medical marijuana registry cards

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Dec 14, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) will be printing patient/caregiver pictures on their respective registry cars starting immediately.

MMMP reports that the cards will have a photo of the individual on their card provided by the Michigan Department of State every time a new card is printed.

Those looking to ensure their card is printed with their picture are encouraged to: use the newest forms available on the MRA website and utilize a Michigan state driver license/identification card as proof of identity.

Current cardholders can submit a Replacement Card Request online or use a paper form to have their cards reprinted with their picture on them.

