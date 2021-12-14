MMMP to print pictures on medical marijuana registry cards

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) will be printing patient/caregiver pictures on their respective registry cars starting immediately.
MMMP reports that the cards will have a photo of the individual on their card provided by the Michigan Department of State every time a new card is printed.
Those looking to ensure their card is printed with their picture are encouraged to: use the newest forms available on the MRA website and utilize a Michigan state driver license/identification card as proof of identity.
Current cardholders can submit a Replacement Card Request online or use a paper form to have their cards reprinted with their picture on them.