Missing Niles man may have walked to Three Rivers area

The search continues for a man who police believe went on a walk from the Niles area on Monday and never returned home.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Alfred Hacker, who also goes by Al or Fred, may not have the mental capability to inform others of his information or to get home.

He was wearing a long sleeved flannel shirt with a red shirt underneath, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Alfred was last seen walking East on Oak St. in Niles around 1:00 p.m. Monday on Woods Edge Drive in Niles.

If you have seen him or have any information, please contact Berrien County Central Dispatch at 269-983-7141.