Minimum wage to increase for Michigan workers on New Year's Day

LANSING, Mich. — The minimum wage in the state of Michigan will increase from $9.65 per hour to $9.87 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The increase is due to the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, passed in 2018 to increase the state’s minimum wage on a yearly basis.

We’re told scheduled increases are prohibited if the average unemployment rate in a given year exceeds 8.5 percent but such a scenario is not likely to occur by the end of 2021.

The labor department adds the minimum wage for 16- and 17-year-olds will increase to $8.39 per hour, $3.75 an hour for tipped employees, and the $4.25 training wage for new hires between 16 and 19 years old for their first 90 days will remain the same.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube